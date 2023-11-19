Huawei launches 6th edition of “Seeds for the Future” program in Chad

China’s telecom giant Huawei, in partnership with Chad National School of ICT (ENASTIC), on Monday launched the sixth edition of “Seeds for the Future” program in the Central African nation of Chad.

For eight days, students from Chadian universities will virtually participate in the program, which is aimed at developing local ICT talent.

The program will offer students technology classes, leadership classes, Chinese cultural experiences, and the opportunity to communicate with peers around the world, ENASTIC said.

“This unique program trains Chadian students in advanced technologies such as 5G and AI,” ENASTIC said in a statement prior to the launching ceremony, adding that the program is in line with Chad’s digitization strategy and mission to provide an efficient national information communications technology delivery framework.