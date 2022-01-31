HUAWEI nova 9 hits Ghanaian market

Huawei recently announced the latest member to its popular and powerful mid-range HUAWEI nova series – the HUAWEI nova 9.

Dubbed as the Trendy Flagship and Camera King, the latest addition boasts a variety of flagship-grade features starting from the remarkable design, to the stellar Ultra Vision Camera, incredible charging speeds and of course, the futuristic Super Device features which will entice and intrigue consumers when tackling more than one task with multiple devices at once.

The HUAWEI nova 9 is set to revitalise the trendy flagship segment with features that make it stand out from the rest.

The HUAWEI nova 9 is available in the all-new Colour No. 9 and consumers in Ghana will be able to get them at a price of GHS 3099 and get a free nova gift box from the Huawei Experience Store Accra Mall as well as certified retailers

Debuting in an all-new colourway: Colour No. 9 that is polished with a brand-new Starry Flash AG Glass process. Colour No. 9 is a mixture of low-saturation blue and purples hues that gives off a hint of mysteriousness. Under different lighting, the colour finish reflects vivid and colourful patterns. Under the spotlight, the whole device shines and sparkles.

The new HUAWEI nova 9 sports a 6.57-inch, 120 Hz Original-Colour Curved Display. With support for 120Hz High Refresh Rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and Full-Path P3 Colour, the display delivers smooth visuals in fine details, reproducing true-to-life content.

The HUAWEI nova 9 comes with an Ultra Vision AI Quad Camera system, which includes a 50MP Ultra Vision Main Camera with RYYB colour filter array, an 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera, a 2MP Depth Camera and a 4cm Macro Camera.

The upgraded hardware synergies with flagship-class algorithms to empower users capture in high clarity across scenarios. Whether shooting city night photos, panoramas, portraits with bokeh effects or close-up shots, the HUAWEI nova 9 captures images in high quality and deliver pro-grade clarity. Both the front and rear cameras on HUAWEI nova 9 support 4K video shooting at 30fps.

With high definition and high frame rate, it delivers an enjoyable video experience with fascinating details and smooth motion. Consumers can easily switch between front and rear cameras whilst filming to produce a single video featuring both footage in one go.

Alternatively, you can use Dual-View Video to show both front and rear perspectives simultaneously, or to put a zoomed shot and wide shot together, both taken on the rear camera system, in one frame. Again, this switching of camera occurs seamlessly, allowing you to create unique videos by just pressing the record button.

The HUAWEI nova 9 packs a proprietary 4300mAh battery to provide all-day battery life. Furthermore, the Trendy Flagship Camera King supports 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, enabling it to charge much faster. It takes only 15 minutes to charge to 53% and 38 minutes to 100%.

Controlling multiple devices with the HUAWEI nova 9 at once is as easy as controlling just one single device, thanks to its Super Device features. The Device+ tab in Control Panel enables users to easily control or set up multi-device collaboration with other devices, such as the HUAWEI Vision S, HUAWEI FreeBuds, HUAWEI MatePad and HUAWEI MateBook.

For example, users can tap on the HUAWEI MatePad icon to activate Smartphone-Tablet Multi-screen Collaboration; tap the HUAWEI MateBook icon for Smartphone-PC Multi-screen Collaboration or tap the HUAWEI FreeBuds icon to seamlessly switch their audio output to their Huawei earbuds.

With the Distributed File System, the smartphone can also function as a wirelessly connected external storage unit for the PC, meaning users can access files more easily than ever before.

Running on EMUI 12, the HUAWEI nova 9 offers a smart and seamless experience to users. The trusted, innovative and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI nova 9, where users can download a wide range of high-quality apps.

Visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/gh/phones/nova9/ to buy now and learn more about the New Huawei Nova 9