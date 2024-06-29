Huawei Pushes Forward with OpenHarmony to Challenge Western Dominance in Operating Systems

In a bold move towards technological self-sufficiency, Huawei is advancing its OpenHarmony operating system as a viable alternative to Western giants like Windows and Android.

Developed in response to US sanctions that cut off support for Google’s Android, OpenHarmony is poised to reshape China’s tech landscape.

At the Harmony Ecosystem Innovation Centre in Shenzhen, a hub for software development, Huawei showcases various devices running on OpenHarmony. This includes smartphones, drones, robots, and more, underscoring its ambition to establish a robust domestic software ecosystem.

President Xi Jinping’s call to localize operating systems aligns with Huawei’s strategy to reduce reliance on foreign technologies. According to industry analysts, OpenHarmony, now promoted as a “national operating system,” aims to diminish the market share held by Android and Windows in China.

HarmonyOS, Huawei’s proprietary version of OpenHarmony, recently surpassed Apple’s iOS in domestic mobile operating system sales, marking a significant milestone. While primarily focused on China, plans to expand HarmonyOS into PC versions and beyond signal Huawei’s broader ambitions.

Despite transitioning ownership of OpenHarmony’s source code to the OpenAtom Foundation, Huawei remains a driving force in its development. The initiative has garnered support from over 70 organizations, contributing to finance, education, aerospace, and more applications.

As Huawei navigates regulatory challenges and expands its ecosystem, including plans for additional Harmony centres across China, industry analysts suggest that OpenHarmony could emerge as a credible global alternative. With millions of devices already running HarmonyOS and a growing developer community, Huawei aims to challenge the dominance of Western operating systems, signalling a pivotal shift in global tech dynamics.