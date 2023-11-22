Huawei’s “Seeds for the Future” program bears fruits in Malawi

A young Malawian man, Martin Manyozo, who participated in Huawei’s Seeds for the Future (SFTF) program in 2022, shared his stories with the current participants of the program.

Manyozo briefed his experience during the opening of the 7th SFTF program held in Lilongwe, the capital of Malawi, on Monday, where 50 students from Malawian universities will undergo training in information and communications technology, courtesy of Huawei Technologies.

He was among the 100 students who participated in the SFTF program in Malawi last year and he claims to have achieved success in his career due to the training. “The Seeds for the Future transformed my mindset and changed my perception of technology, social entrepreneurship, and our economy at large.”

Manyozo said his team won the Tech4Good competition in 2022, which was participated by students from various universities across the globe.

Courtesy of Huawei’s SFTF program, he is now working in civil service. He appealed to Huawei Technologies and the government of Malawi to invest more in the program so as to reach more youthful Malawians.

Huawei Technologies Managing Director in Malawi Gu Mu has pledged to continue the program in Malawi and advised the students participating in the program to utilize the opportunity and gain more.

“The Seeds for the Future program is not just about individual growth. It is about building a community of future leaders who will collectively shape the destiny of Malawi,” said Gu.

The 50 participating students will undergo training in areas such as 5G, cloud, artificial intelligence, digital power, and leadership courses.

The SFTF was initiated in Malawi in 2016 and nearly 250 young Malawians have so far benefited from the project, including 40 Malawian students who traveled to and studied in China.