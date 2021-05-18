A Palestinian firefighter puts out a fire that broke out on a house after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, May 16, 2021. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, the number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip since Monday reached 188, including 55 children and 33 women, in addition to more than 1,000 injuries. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)
Hundreds of members from the pro-Iranian Hezbollah movement and Palestinian supporters gathered on Monday in Beirut’s southern suburbs in solidarity with the people in the Gaza Strip.

“We are with our Palestinian brothers in one battle, cause and front … your battles are our battles, your missiles are our missiles, and with God’s willing, your victory and our victory are one,” said Hashem Seiffeddine, Hezbollah head of the Executive Council.

“We were and still are against all kinds of normalization with the Israeli enemy,” he said during the rally in Haret Hreik

Waving Palestinian and Hezbollah flags, the crowd chanted: “Tel Aviv here we come.”

On his part, Ousama Hamdan, the Hamas official in Lebanon, stressed that the “Zionist aggression united the Palestinian people in resisting the occupation.”

