Dear Hajia Mona aka Hajia4Real, you keep making statements like “young people must work hard”. What is hardworking for you? What is your definition of hard work? DearHajia4Real, if becoming successful isn’t about meeting the right people, right jobs, links and connections, could you have made it? Would you still have this your beautiful body if you worked hard? Dear Hajia4Real, the Yam and Maize you eat in Accra are cultivated by some poor Farmers in Bimbilla, Wulensi and Ejura.

If hard work is what makes people successful, you won’t come close success and riches. Do you know how many you people dig manholes? Do you know how many young people carry concretes at construction sites? Do you know the number of young people who hawk in our streets to sell just to make a cedi? Any rich man or woman who can’t justify his or her wealth shouldn’t be telling young people to work hard or what hard work is.

Indeed all you come to tell young people on TV/Radio how you made it is all lies because a lot of other people were into such trades before you people, but never made it. And a lot of young people are in such trades and still not making it. So, if you have had the right links, connections and meeting the right people, we are on the move too.

My colleagues Young people, all rich or successful people who come to tell you how they made it is lies. Rich people don’t tell people how they make their money. Almost all rich people in africa are connected to governments syphoning the people. All they tell you in their biography books are lies. I encourage hardworking, but we want to be fed with the truth and nothing but the truth. May God Bless Your Hustle Young People.

