dpa-AFX/GNA – Hungary’s trade surplus increased more than initially estimated in January, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The trade surplus was 855 million euros (1 billion dollars) in January versus 830 million euros in the initial estimate. In the same month last year, the trade surplus was 412 million euros. In December, the trade surplus was 398 million euros.

Exports declined 5.2 per cent year-on-year in January, after a 11 per cent decrease in December. In the initial estimate, exports fell 5.5 per cent. Imports decreased 10.5 per cent annually in January, after a 7.1 per cent rise in the preceding month.

According to the initial estimate, imports declined 10.4 per cent. On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, exports increased 3 per cent month-on-month in January and imports declined 1.8 per cent.

