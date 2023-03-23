I am the best candidate to win Sunyani West seat for NDC- Aspirant

Mrs Evelyn Akantoa, a businesswoman and an aspiring National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate has touted herself as the best candidate to win the Sunyani West Constituency seat for the Party.

According to her, the Party needed an affable, respectful, humble and hardworking leader who could engage the grassroots and also work closely with the Party executives and, “I possessed those qualities to lead the Party to victory in the Election 2024”, she stressed.

Mrs Akantoa made the statement when she was speaking to the media after submission of her nomination form for the upcoming NDC primaries slated for Saturday, May 13, 2023.

She said her team had plans and policies outlined to improve the livelihoods of the people in the constituency, especially women, children, the aged, physically-challenged, farmers and the less privileged.

Mrs Akantoa said her contribution to the NDC in the constituency and the region had come in diverse ways, saying her foundation, ‘Evelyn Akantoa Foundation’’ had done numerous humanitarian activities for schools, organisations and individuals in the constituency and the region with to aim to addressing the challenges of the people.

She urged the delegates to support her candidature and work hard for victory to serve Sunyani West constituents with dedication for improved socio-economic development.

Mr Augustine Kwame Boateng, the Sunyani West NDC Chairman told the media that two parliamentary aspirants, Mr Ernest Ayesu Snr, a foreman at Newmont Ghana Gold Limited and Mrs Akantoa had submitted their nomination forms.

Mr Boating said both aspirants “deserve the nod” but only one could lead the Party to the parliamentary election and therefore advised them to be circumspect in their campaign, devoid of insults because their target was to win the seat from the New Patriotic Party.