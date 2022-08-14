I did not become rich on silver platter – McDan

Ghanaian business mogul, Daniel McKorley, popularly known as ‘McDan’ has revealed that he did not become rich on silver platter.

Many people regard rich business gurus as people who easily made it in life.

Speaking at the Youth Connect Series at the Kwame Nkruma University of Science and Technology (KNUST), the Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies, said he has failed several times in life and out of his failures he became successful.

“I’ve failed in so many ways. I setup so many businesses and they collapsed. One day I set up the biggest auto shop in the world but it collapsed. My manager at the auto shop also opened same at different place where he was directing all customers to meet him there on Sunday for service. I found all my missing tools at his place.”McDan told Kwesi Parker Wilson host of the show.”

He said; there’s one principle in business and that’s; “don’t touch what you cannot manage.”

He lamented that human resource management is the difficult part doing business in Ghana.

When asked what kept him moving after failing so many times. McDan said; “successful people don’t quite. You can never be a failure. In out of your failures you have to find joy, they are all experience.”

He asserted that in his life he learned lessons from his failures.

“Every single failure had taught me a lesson and out of that lesson it made me a better person that is why the youth of this country love what I do.” He said.