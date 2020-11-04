Iceland’s President Gudni Johannesson is to enter self-isolation after an employee of his office tested positive for the coronavirus, the presidential office said late on Tuesday.
The president will self-isolate until next Monday, the office said, adding that his family would not have to go into self-isolation.
Iceland managed to almost entirely stem transmission of the coronavirus within the country earlier this year, but new infections have begun to rise again in recent months.
