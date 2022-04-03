IGP Visits Essiama Clash Scene

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector-General of Police, on Saturday visited Essiama and Nkroful in the Western Region, where some irate youth attacked some state institutions Friday, including the Essiama Divisional Police headquarters.

The IGP was in the company of some members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) and the Western Police Regional command.

In a live video on the official Police Facebook page, the IGP and his team were seen at the District Magistrate Court and Teleku Bokazo Chief Palace, interacting with personnel, Assembly and court officials, chiefs and some community members.

They also inspected damage caused by the attacks.

A 33-year-old man, Andrews Donkor, is believed to have been killed by a security personnel at Nkroful during an attempt to disperse an agitated crowd who gathered in front of the Nkroful District Court after 28 suspected illegal small-scale miners were brought to the Court.

According to an eyewitness, the suspects were arrested on the concession of Adamus Resources Limited on Saturday dawn, The youth of Teleku Bokazo thronged the Court premises to witness proceedings when the compatriots were brought Court by the Police.

The eyewitness alleged that the bullet which hit the victim, who later died at the Ekwe Hospital, came from a security personnel’s gun.

This infuriated the youth, who later besieged the Essiama police station.