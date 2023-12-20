IIPGH marks anniversary and sworns in new leaders

As part of efforts geared toward advancing the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector in the country, the Institute of ICT Professionals Ghana (IIPGH) convened its Annual General Meeting on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at the IIPGH Office in Accra.

The meeting had the multipurpose of reflecting on the achievements of 2023, outlining plans for next year as well as the induction of a new board and executive management team. “Our gathering here is to celebrate not only the achievements of the past year but also to usher in a new era for our beloved institute,” Mr. David Gowu, Executive Director of IIPGH said as he welcomed attendees.

Taking stock of the Institute’s activities in 2023, Mr. Gowu highlighted several successes including the expansion of its activities to reach over 1,800 individuals through initiatives like the Coding Caravan and Cybersecurity workshops. Collaborations with major partners like AFOS Foundation and Vodafone Ghana were instrumental in these achievements, as Mr. Gowu acknowledged.

Looking ahead to 2024, Mr. Gowu outlined ambitious plans for continued growth and innovation, inviting members to contribute their enthusiasm and expertise as he made a call for unity and dedication, stating, “Together, we will build on our achievements, overcome challenges, and reach new horizons.”

Mr. Gowu alluded to the possibility of seeking legislative support to formalize the profession. He emphasized the need for standardized qualifications and practices, akin to those established in other sectors, to elevate the industry and safeguard public trust.

On a similar tangent, Board Chair, Professor Fred McBagonluri commended the management team for their commendable efforts. Flagship programs such as ‘Coding for Kids’, ‘Tech Job Fair’, ‘Tech Entrepreneurs Forum’, and ‘Industry-Academia Tech Dialogue’ were highlighted for their impact in bridging the gap between industry and academia, fostering creativity in young minds, and addressing the workforce needs of the ICT sector.

Acknowledging the support of partners such as AdminTelecom, Ghana Chamber of Telecoms, Cyber Security Authority, and others, Prof. McBagonluri emphasized the collaborative efforts that have driven the success of all the initiatives.

The Board Chair also shared the Institute’s expansion of initiatives to Uganda with the inaugural TICON Africa conference, bringing together ICT professionals from across the continent. Looking ahead to 2024, Prof. McBagonluri called for a collective commitment to excellence, innovation, and collaboration. He envisioned a future where the IIPGH would continue to make significant contributions to the growth and development of the ICT sector in the nation.

Hanna Schlingmann, the project manager of AFOS/DigiCAP.gh, representing the AFOS Foundation, expressed immense satisfaction with the ongoing partnership with the Institute. She noted that the collaboration has exceeded expectations, adding that beyond the raw numbers, the actual impact has been more profound. The AFOS Foundation representative further conveyed optimism for future endeavours.

All on board

The event’s highlight was the inauguration of the incoming board and management team, diversely composed of professionals with expertise in various ICT sectors. Mr. Gowu expressed his confidence in their ability to guide the Institute to new heights, emphasizing the significance of their roles in propelling IIPGH forward.

“Let me express my sincere gratitude to the outgoing board and management for their dedicated service and outstanding contributions. Under their leadership, IIPGH developed all the flagship programs, initiatives, and membership drive,” he stated.

Their tireless efforts, he noted, have propelled the institute to greater heights, laying a solid foundation for its continued success.

The outgoing board and management were similarly commended for their dedication, by Prof. McBagonluri, who credited their leadership for the mobilisation of over 2,500 members and the establishment of key programs like the Tech Job Fair and Coding for Girls initiative.

The new board comprises distinguished individuals, each bringing a wealth of expertise to their respective roles. At the helm is Prof. Fred McBagonluri, serving as the President of Academic City University College, steering the board with insight. Abraham Kuuku Sam, Data Policy Advisor at GIZ African Union Office, contributes invaluable perspectives on data governance. Amma Benneh-Amponsah, Head of People for Africa at Newmont, brings her extensive experience in human resources to the board.

The new board of IIPGH

The board further benefits from the leadership of Prof. Robert Ebo Hinson, Pro Vice Chancellor at Ghana Communications Technology University, and Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante, who serves as the Secretary to the National Communications Authority (NCA).

Additionally, there is Grace Elizabeth Anim-Yeboah who holds the position of Director, Business Banking at Absa Bank Ghana; Muniratu Musah, a Core Network Planning Engineer at MTN Ghana, and Francis Gatsi, a Lecturer at Ashesi University. Rounding out the board are David Gowu, the Executive Director of IIPGH, Richard Kafui Amanfu, Director of Operations and Membership at IIPGH, and C.K. Bruce, CEO of Innovare, each contributing their unique expertise to the collective leadership of this dynamic board.

IIPGH

The Institute of ICT Professionals, Ghana (IIPGH) is a professional association made up of professionals in various domains of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) practice. The Institute is a connector of ICT professionals from government MDAs, educational institutions, corporate organizations, start-ups, investors, and civil society organizations to create a vibrant ICT ecosystem.