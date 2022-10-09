IMF is committed to supporting Ghana from distress

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ghana to weather the storm amid global economic uncertainties.

An IMF staff team, which visited Ghana between Sept. 26 and Oct. 7, gave this assurance in a statement issued in Accra, the capital of Ghana, at the end of its visit.

According to the statement, the team held constructive discussions with Ghanaian authorities and stakeholders on policies aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and laying the foundation for stronger and more inclusive growth.

“Key areas of focus included ensuring public finance sustainability while protecting the vulnerable, bolstering the credibility of monetary and exchange rate policies to reduce inflation and rebuild external buffers, and preserving financial sector stability,” the statement added.

Ghana has been facing multiple economic hardships over recent months including currency depreciation and soaring inflation. The West African cocoa, gold, and crude oil exporter commenced negotiations with the IMF in July, seeking support for an economic revitalization program. Enditem