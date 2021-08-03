Industrial Action: NLC invites parties for hearing

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has invited the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) to appear before it on Thursday, August 5, 2021 over the Association’s industrial action.

The invitation is to enable the Commission to hear the matter in dispute.

The Commission said the invitation was necessitated by “Notification and Resumption of indefinite industrial strike by the SSA-UoG,” published by the Association in the media.

A statement issued in Accra by Dr Mrs Bernice Welbeck, the Director of Administration and Human Resource, NLC, said the invitation was in accordance with Section 139 of the Labour Act, 2003 Act 651.

It directed the unions to stay all action(s) for the parties to appear before the NLC.

The statement said in view of the COVID-19 protocols, the representation by each side was restricted to a maximum of two persons.