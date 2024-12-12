International Drivers and Road Transport Union Congratulates President-Elect Mahama

The International Drivers and Road Transport Union of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has extended heartfelt congratulations to President-Elect John Dramani Mahama following his decisive victory in Ghana’s presidential election.

At a press conference, Anane Frimpong, the General Secretary of the Union, praised Mahama for his unwavering commitment to the welfare of commercial drivers and the broader Ghanaian public. He highlighted the policies outlined in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto, emphasizing the party’s focus on addressing critical issues within the transport sector.

Frimpong acknowledged the challenges ahead, urging the incoming government to prioritize stabilizing the exchange rate and the prices of petroleum products, which directly impact the transport industry. He stressed the importance of ensuring that the needs of transport operators are met to foster growth in the sector.

In expressing the Union’s continued support for Mahama’s leadership, Frimpong also called for consistent efforts to promote and strengthen the transport industry.

Additionally, Frimpong condemned the recent post-election violence, particularly the destruction of district offices of the Electoral Commission by alleged NDC youth. He called on the Ghana Police Service to swiftly apprehend those responsible for the attacks, urging the authorities to take firm action to maintain peace and order during this period.