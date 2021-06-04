

International Needs Ghana(INGH), a Christian Non -Governmental Organization, has donated dual desks, learning materials and PPEs to the Abolato Primary school at Nyokoko in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region.

The items included 750 story books for supplementary reading, sporting materials such as jerseys, play items, eleven dual desks for the primary and 60 chairs and 10 tables for kindergarten and lower primary.

Reverend Issac Quarcoo, the Manager in charge of the Education Unit of INGH, in a speech before the donation, said the contribution was in response to calls to ensure adequate school furniture for the children.

It was also in fulfillment of the organization’s vision to transform lives and change communities through thematic programmes of child rights and empowerment, education, gender, health care and Christian witnessing.

He said INGH was associated with the school for the past 15 years and provided some interventions such as a borehole to support it and the community, and the construction of a pavilion to house the kindergarten.

“The donation is our effort at contributing to SDG goal 4a and also improving the teaching and learning environment,” Reverend Quarcoo noted and advised the school to take good care of the items.

He said the books would help the children to improve their spelling and reading culture.

He said 80 needy pupils in the community and a total of 2,000 children were currently being supported annually under the INGH child assistance programme( INCAP) with food and school materials.

Mr Thomas Azuliya, the Planning Officer, who represented the District Education Director, thanked INGH for supporting the school and encouraged the school authority to take care of the furniture.

Receiving the items from Mr Azuliya, the headmistress of the school Madam Charity Apasinaba expressed gratitude for the donation.

The headmistress appealed to the public and philanthropists to support the community school, which was still under construction.