International Qur’an Recitor From Iran Visits Musim Community Of Kumasi

on the 18th of April 2023, an international recitor of the Quran: Sheikh Saleh Mohammed Mahdi Daghaghlah from the Islamic republic of Iran visited the Muslim community of Kumasi to extend and to further strengthen the brotherly relationship that exists between all Muslims across the world.

His visit came in the month of Ramadan in which the Quran was revealed to the prophet Mohammed (S.A.W.A) and is also meant to be a means of honoring the Quran by spreading it in its best recitation across the world.

Hujjatul Islam, Sheikh Mohammed Darul Hikma (Imam of the shia community of the Ashanti Region) who hosted Sheikh Saleh was visited delighted and afford a befitting welcome to the visitor.

Lead by Sheikh Darul Hikma, Sheikh Saleh visited the congregation for Quran commentary at the Zongo Chief’s mosque at YatiYati Where he recited the Quran to the delight of the multitudes who were gathered there. Many of the congregants extended some monetary gifts to the Sheikh in appreciation for recitation.

After that, Sheikh Saleh then Visited the Masjid Sidiqqatul Tahira to attend the closing ceremony of the Quran commentary delivered by Sheikh Darul Hikma, where he again participated in the whole procession as well as recite the Quran for about 20 minutes in a mesmerizing pitch and style.

Sheikh Saleh would continue his Quran inspired tour to Tamale in the northern region on the 19th of April 2023.