Joshua Ansah, Secretary-General of the Trades Union Congress, has called on African governments to bolster local production and enhance skills training for workers as a catalyst for increased intra-African trade.

He argued that by opening domestic markets to regional commerce, African nations can not only strengthen their own economies but also prompt a reconsideration of tariff policies imposed by outside powers. Ansah contended that if Africans begin trading among themselves, American policymakers might be compelled to reassess the 10 percent tax imposed on Ghanaian exports.

His remarks come at a time when the Trump administration is aggressively applying tariffs worldwide, levying a 35 percent tax on Chinese goods and a 20 percent duty on products from the European Union.

In Ghana, the recent imposition of a 10 percent tariff on exported goods has sparked public discontent and raised concerns among business leaders about revenue generation in the face of such fiscal restrictions.

Ansah’s vision emphasizes that nurturing local industry and prioritizing skills training can empower African nations to be more self-reliant and competitive in the global market.

He expressed confidence that robust intra-African trade would not only stimulate domestic production but also trigger strategic shifts by major global economies toward removing or reducing trade barriers.

This perspective underscores the broader significance of regional economic integration as a means of achieving sustainable development, even as established trade policies continue to shape international relations.

The idea resonates with ongoing debates about economic independence and the need for emerging markets to diversify beyond traditional trade relationships while addressing the challenges posed by protectionist policies abroad.