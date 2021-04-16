The Institute of Directors-Ghana (IoD-Gh) and MyFUTURE, YourFUTURE OurFUTURE (“MYO”) Global Foundation, have teamed up for a project dubbed, “Building the future we want through effective governance.”

The long-term goal of the project is to raise awareness on how effective corporate governance practices will provide public and private sector firms with solid internal control systems, protection and growth of shareholder value, and appropriate interventions to sustainably build Ghana’s economy in support of the Beyond Aid agenda.

Speaking on the thematic areas for the campaign, the Chief Executive Officer of IoD-Gh, Mr. Fred Aryeetey, according to a press statement, said shareholders and investors in businesses needed constant assurance that the companies they had invested in were not just managed well but also complied with ethical, statutory and legal frameworks to ensure optimum utilisation of physical, human, social and financial resources.

“The quest for good corporate governance is now a global issue,” Mr. Aryeetey said and lauded the partnership.

He added that a firm’s corporate governance practices affected its economic performance, corporate social responsibility, expansion of market reach, ability to access low-cost investment capital and attraction of value-adding partners.

He described the collaboration as timely.

Prof Douglas Boateng, Founding Chairperson of MYO Global Foundation, stressed the importance of good corporate governance as a tool for agenda-setting for value-driven reforms towards national development.

“This campaign seeks to ensure that public and private institutions are governed by the principles of accountability, transparency, honesty, trust, integrity, openness, performance orientation, responsibility, legitimate wealth creation for locals, mutual respect, and commitment to excellence,” he said.

“Sound governance will guarantee that our beloved Ghana is weaned from aid, achieve long-term industrialisation and necessary developmental objectives for job creation for the youth,” Prof Boateng said.

The Institute of Directors-Ghana, like her sister IoDs around the world is a powerful and influential Director-level professional body registered under the Professional Bodies Act 1973 (N.R.C.D 143).

IoD-Gh is a member of the African Corporate Governance Network (ACGN).

Membership of IoD-Gh include Executive and Non-Executive Directors, Board Chairs, CEOs and policymakers.

MYO Global Foundation is an all-inclusive, not-for-profit organization aimed at helping to shape and build the desired future through shared responsibility.

It is home for the Nyansakasa (“words of wisdom”) daily series, with millions of local and regional-wide followers.