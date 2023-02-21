IOM Appeals for US$161 Million to Respond to Devastating Earthquake in Türkiye and Syria

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has launched appeals for USD 161 million to provide relief aid to more than 1.4 million people in quake-hit areas in Türkiye and Northwest Syria.

“With more than 45,000 confirmed fatalities and many more people injured or displaced in both countries, there is not one minute to lose,” says IOM’s Director General António Vitorino.

“We appeal to the international community to support relief efforts and mobilize financial resources quickly to meet the rising and urgent needs.”

IOM’s appeal will allow our teams on the ground to reach over 800,000 quake-affected people in Türkiye and 630,000 people in Northwest Syria with immediate humanitarian aid – including blankets, sleeping bags, heaters, tents, hygiene materials, food, clothing, beds, portable showers, and toilets as well as transportation assistance and medicine.

The dire situation in both countries is further exacerbated by cold winter weather, which requires quick, adequate, and durable solutions.

The Organization is closely working with local and national authorities in Türkiye to identify both immediate and longer-term needs of affected communities to be ready to support its relief and soon-to-be recovery and reconstruction efforts. IOM is also ready to expand its support in northwest Syria to ensure more people receive necessary assistance.

“I’m proud and humbled by the commitment and response of our staff in Gaziantep who, despite immense challenges and personal tragedies, are rushing to the aid of the thousands of affected people in both countries,” adds Vitorino.

IOM ‘s response is built on its expertise in natural disaster relief response, with more than 1,000 staff in Türkiye, 600 of whom are based in the affected areas in Southeast Türkiye; and large-scale cross-border operations in Northwest Syria run from Gaziantep. Moreover, IOM will utilize its expansive supply chain and logistics capacity and one of the biggest humanitarian warehouses globally.

More than 154,000 people have so far been reached through various IOM-procured relief assistance disseminated by national partners on the ground in Türkiye. In addition, with the newly opened crossings at the Türkiye-Syria border, IOM sent in total 80 trucks of quake aid into Northwest Syria, being the first humanitarians to send the first convoy of aid following the earthquake and the first to use the Bab Al Salam and Al Ra’ee crossings after the decision to open them.

With the generosity of donors and partners, this appeal will enable IOM to scale up its assistance further, reaching more affected communities both through partners and directly on the ground.

IOM’s Global Crisis Response Platform provides an overview of IOM’s plans and funding requirements to respond to the evolving needs and aspirations of those impacted by, or at risk of, crisis and displacement in 2023 and beyond. The Platform is regularly updated as crises evolve, and new situations emerge.