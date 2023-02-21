John Mahama Formally Declares Intentions To Contest For The Presidency In 2024

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has formally declared his intention to run for President in the 2024 general election on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Mahama made the formal announcement when he met with the Minority caucus at his Cantonment office on Tuesday.

All NDC MPs in Parliament have unanimously endorsed John Dramani as flagbearer.

Present at the meeting were former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, former NDC Campaign Manager for the 2020 general elections, Professor Joshua Alabi and former Information Minister, Kofi Totobi Quakyi.

It is expected that the former President will make a public declaration in the coming days.

On Monday, leadership of four unions – Motor Riders Union, True Drivers Union, Concerned Drivers Union and Abossey Okai Spare-part Dealers Association – petitioned John Dramani Mahama, urging him to contest for the Presidency.

If elected President, John Dramani Mahama will, in the opinion of the unions, be the finest person to address the nation’s current economic problems.

Presenting the petition to the office of the former President, the Public Relations Officer of the Motor Riders Association, Setsofia Quashie said Ghanaians are desirous of a change in administration that will result in the transformation of the economy.

Constituency Chairmen of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region had earlier declared their support and endorsement for former President John Dramani Mahama, should he decide to contest the party’s presidential primaries.

The Greater Accra Chairmen Caucus during a courtesy call on Mr. Mahama asked him to lead the party to the 2024 election.

According to the 33 chairmen, it is only President John Mahama who can lead and win the elections for the NDC in 2024.

The caucus, led by Dome Kwabenya Chairman, Isaac Lamptey, also promised that they will raise and pay the filing fee of GH¢500,000 for Mr. Mahama to contest the NDC primaries.

NDC youth in the Volta Region also want John Dramani Mahama to run unopposed for the flagbearership race of the party ahead of the polls.

The group believes that there “is no need for flagbearer elections, but instead the party should directly endorse the former president as flagbearer of the party for the 2024 presidential elections.”