Isaac Dogboe anticipates a tough bout against Ramirez on April 1

Former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Super Bantamweight champion, Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe (24-2, 15 KOs), says Cuban boxer Robeisy Ramirez Carazzana (11-1, 7KOs) would be a difficult opponent as they face off for the WBO featherweight title.

With reigning champion Emanuel Navarrete’s decision to move up to super featherweight and fight Liam Wilson on February 3, 2022, the WBO featherweight title would become vacant.

The WBO has, therefore, ordered a showdown between Dogboe and Ramirez on April 1st for the vacant title, with the venue yet to be decided.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Dogboe stated that his opponent was one of the top rising boxers in the world but was optimistic about a positive outcome as he looked to become a two-time world champion.

“He is a great fighter, and at this level, everyone is sharp and sleek, and I see it as a battle between kings. He is a good fighter with two Olympic medals, and his career is on the rise. He has been in some good fights as well.

“We have done our homework well; we know what we are up against, and come April 1st, we would represent very well and make our country proud.

“There are no guarantees in boxing; you have to decide what you want and train hard for it, and then you take what you want, and that is my mission,” he said.

Dogboe, who defeated Joet Gonzalez to secure the WBC International title in July last year, further stated that he was open to unification in the near future if he should emerge champion on April 1, 2023.