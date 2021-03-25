dpa/GNA – The Israeli army has struck targets in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a rocket attack on the day of the country’s parliamentary elections.

The army said it targeted a military post of the ruling Islamist Hamas movement and a workshop for making rockets during the night to Wednesday.

Security sources in Gaza said Hamas facilities in the north and centre of the strip were hit but nobody was injured.

On Tuesday evening, a rocket was fired from Gaza in the direction of the Israeli city of Beersheba. The rocket reportedly came down in an open area.

Media reported the attack came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the desert city on election day.

Israel reinforced a blockade of the Gaza Strip in 2007 together with Egypt, both countries justifying the measure with security concerns.

Around 2 million people live in the Gaza Strip in dire conditions. The ruling Hamas are classified as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and the European Union.