Italian Police Seize Envelope With Bullets Addressed to Pope

An envelope with three bullets, addressed to Pope Francis, was seized by Italian carabinieri at a sorting office near Milan overnight, Italian media reported on Monday.

The envelope reportedly arrived in Peschiera Borromeo, a Milan suburb, from France. The address read simply “The Pope, Vatican City, Piazza San Pietro,” Il Messaggero daily said.

The suspicious envelope was discovered by post office workers. The sender is not known. Corriere della Sera reports that it also contained a note on the Vatican’s financial operations.