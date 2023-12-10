Following are the Italian Serie A standings after Saturday’s matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

1. Inter Milan 15 12 2 1 37 7 38’#

2. Juventus 15 11 3 1 23 9 36

3. AC Milan 15 9 2 4 26 18 29

4. Roma 14 7 3 4 27 16 24

5. Napoli 15 7 3 5 26 18 24

6. Fiorentina 14 7 2 5 23 17 23

7. Atalanta 15 7 2 6 24 18 23

8. Bologna 14 5 7 2 16 11 22

9. Lazio 15 6 3 6 16 16 21

10. Torino 14 5 4 5 13 16 19

11. Monza 14 4 6 4 15 14 18

12. Frosinone 14 5 3 6 20 24 18

13. Lecce 14 3 7 4 16 19 16

14. Genoa 14 4 3 7 15 19 15

15. Sassuolo 14 4 3 7 21 26 15

16. Udinese 15 1 9 5 12 25 12

17. Empoli 14 3 2 9 9 26 11

18. Verona 15 2 5 8 13 22 11

19. Cagliari 14 2 4 8 13 26 10

20. Salernitana 14 1 5 8 10 28 8