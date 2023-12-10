Following are the Italian Serie A standings after Saturday’s matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
1. Inter Milan 15 12 2 1 37 7 38’#
2. Juventus 15 11 3 1 23 9 36
3. AC Milan 15 9 2 4 26 18 29
4. Roma 14 7 3 4 27 16 24
5. Napoli 15 7 3 5 26 18 24
6. Fiorentina 14 7 2 5 23 17 23
7. Atalanta 15 7 2 6 24 18 23
8. Bologna 14 5 7 2 16 11 22
9. Lazio 15 6 3 6 16 16 21
10. Torino 14 5 4 5 13 16 19
11. Monza 14 4 6 4 15 14 18
12. Frosinone 14 5 3 6 20 24 18
13. Lecce 14 3 7 4 16 19 16
14. Genoa 14 4 3 7 15 19 15
15. Sassuolo 14 4 3 7 21 26 15
16. Udinese 15 1 9 5 12 25 12
17. Empoli 14 3 2 9 9 26 11
18. Verona 15 2 5 8 13 22 11
19. Cagliari 14 2 4 8 13 26 10
20. Salernitana 14 1 5 8 10 28 8
