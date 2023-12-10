Following are the Spanish La Liga standings after Saturday’s matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

1. Real Madrid 16 12 3 1 34 10 39

2. Girona 15 12 2 1 34 18 38

3. Barcelona 15 10 4 1 28 14 34

4. Atletico Madrid 14 10 1 3 30 13 31

5. Real Sociedad 16 8 5 3 29 18 29

6. Athletic Bilbao 15 8 4 3 30 18 28

7. Real Betis 16 6 8 2 19 17 26

8. Las Palmas 16 7 3 6 14 13 24

9. Getafe 16 5 7 4 18 20 22

10. Valencia 16 5 4 7 17 21 19

11. Rayo Vallecano 15 4 7 4 16 22 19

12. Alaves 16 4 4 8 14 20 16

13. Villarreal 16 4 4 8 22 29 16

14. Osasuna 15 4 3 8 17 25 15

15. Mallorca 16 2 8 6 14 20 14

16. Sevilla 15 2 7 6 20 21 13

17. Cadiz 15 2 6 7 12 22 12

18. Celta Vigo 15 1 6 8 15 25 9

19. Granada 15 1 4 10 19 35 7

20. Almeria 15 0 4 11 16 37 4