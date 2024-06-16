John Mahama Urges Unity for NDC Victory

Former First Lady Lordina Mahama has issued a clarion call for unity within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the party intensifies its preparations for the December 2024 elections.

Addressing a gathering in the Bono East Region, Mrs. Mahama highlighted that internal divisions could seriously hamper the NDC’s electoral prospects.

She underscored the significant achievements of the NDC during her husband John Mahama’s presidency, including advancements in infrastructure, healthcare, and education. Mrs. Mahama urged party members to resolve their differences and present a united front to tackle the pressing issues facing Ghanaians today, such as economic difficulties and unemployment.

The call for unity comes as the NDC conducts internal primaries to select its parliamentary candidates, a process that has occasionally seen tensions. John Mahama, the NDC’s presidential candidate, has been actively touring the country to garner support and articulate his vision for Ghana’s future.