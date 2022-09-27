Katanga Alumni petitions for the release of three incarcerated students

The University Hall (Katanga) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Alumni Association has petitioned the Education Minister to help free the three students incarcerated after clashes between the University Hall and Unity Hall.

A press release made available by the Katanga University Hall Alumni to the Ghana News Agency on Monday, stated that, “the Alumni believe that the Education Minister. Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum’s ambition for new ways of educating the Ghanaian youth places him in a unique position that makes him appreciate the dynamism of today’s Ghanaian youth.”

“The alumni appeal to the minister to ensure the immediate release of these students held by the Police while a thorough impartial, open investigation and a fair hearing for these young students as dictated by the laws of Ghana,” it said.

They alleged that the three gentlemen were held without charge for well over 48 hours and only arraigned before the court when the media exposed the ongoings of the authorities.

“They are considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of the land. However, this basic tenet is not being respected,” it added.

The release stated that “if the University management, particularly the Vice Chancellor and the Dean of students, Professor Wilson Agyare, are not brought to order, there may be another clash between the two halls.”

It said the University and the nation’s failure to act on the reckless abuse of power and rampant arrest of students culminated in the unfortunate events and disturbances in 2018.

“The alumni of Katanga (University Hall), believe that the time has come for them to be given the opportunity to provide and contribute towards a lasting solution to these recurrent crises, after having been proved right for well over Twenty Years in drawing the University management’s attention that their immediate reaction will not work, but also, will further lead to the deterioration of systems and the escalation of crisis.

The alumni also suggested that there must be a national dialogue to help curtail tertiary violence on campuses by bringing out root causes and provide lasting solutions.

“These young ones are students today but are the leaders to take up the mantle of leadership in all spheres of our Ghanaian lives tomorrow,” it added.