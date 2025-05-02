Ken Agyapong Pledges Full Support for Stabbed KNUST Student After NPP Rally Incident

Ghana’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) launched its National Thank You Tour in the Ashanti Region on April 29, 2025, with dual gatherings in Abuakwa and Bantama drawing delegates and supporters from constituencies including Manhyia South, Oforikrom, and the host areas.

The events, aimed at consolidating party support, were marked by enthusiastic turnout, reflecting strong grassroots engagement ahead of future electoral contests.

However, the post-rally atmosphere turned chaotic when a scuffle erupted outside the Bantama venue, resulting in the stabbing of a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student identified as a supporter of outspoken NPP figure Ken Agyapong. The victim was swiftly transported to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he remains under treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

In response, Agyapong, a Member of Parliament known for his vocal advocacy, announced he would fully cover the student’s medical bills and remaining academic fees. He extended the pledge to include the educational costs of the victim’s siblings, calling the gesture a “moral duty” to support loyal constituents. While police investigations into the altercation continue, no arrests have been disclosed.

Political rallies in Ghana have occasionally been marred by violence, despite strict security protocols. Agyapong’s intervention highlights the often-blurred lines between political patronage and social welfare in the country’s democratic landscape, where leaders frequently step into roles beyond policymaking to address immediate community needs. Analysts note such actions, while broadly popular, may also underscore systemic gaps in public healthcare and education infrastructure that compel private interventions.