Kenya nominates candidate for Commonwealth top post

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday nominated Defense Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma for the post of Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

Kenyatta said Juma who formerly served in the same capacity in the Foreign Affairs docket has the right credentials to be the seventh Secretary-General to the Commonwealth.

Juma has also served as Kenya’s ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti, and Permanent Representative to the African Union.

Kenyatta called for the support of Kenyans and endorsement from the Commonwealth fraternity and expressed hope that the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit will consider Juma’s nomination favorably. Enditem

