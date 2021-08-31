Tanzania allocates land to Burundi for construction of dry port

The government of Tanzania announced on Monday that it has allocated 10 hectares of land to landlocked Burundi for the construction of a dry port.

Leonard Chamuriho, Tanzania’s Minister for Works and Transport, announced the allocation of the land to Burundi when he held talks with Burundian Ambassador to Tanzania, Gervais Abayeho, in the capital Dodoma.

Chamuriho said the land has been allocated at Kwala area in Coast region, located near the east African nation’s major port of Dar es Salaam.

Chamuriho assured the Burundian envoy and his 10-member delegation that Tanzania will continue exporting and importing the landlocked country’s goods through the Dar es Salaam port.

For his part, the Burundian envoy said the dry port will help Burundian traders and businessmen to keep their goods before they were transported to the tiny east African country.

“The construction of the dry port will also help reduce costs that Burundian businessmen incurred in keeping their transit goods,” said Abayeho.

The 10-member Burundian delegation visited Tanzania’s flagship projects, including the standard railway gauge and the Dar es Salaam port and Kigoma port on the shores of Lake Tanganyika. Enditem