Kenya reports rising SGR train passenger usage

Kenya’s standard gauge railway (SGR) passenger train service ferried 518,780 passengers in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of about 16 percent from a similar period in 2021, according to data from the government statistician released Thursday.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) said the surge in usage comes as the service marks five years since it was introduced in Kenya. In the quarter ending March 2021, the train service ferried 448,526 passengers.

Demand for the service has particularly increased following the resumption of economic activities in the East African nation following the COVID-19 disruption.

The Chinese-built train service generated revenue of 562 million shillings (about 4.9 million U.S. dollars) in the first quarter of the year, up from 4.2 million dollars in a similar quarter in 2021, according to KNBS. Enditem