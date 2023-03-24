Kenya to bank on expos to boost tourism sector

Kenya will rely on organizing and participating in local and foreign expos in order to boost the tourism sector, a senior government official said.

Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage Peninah Malonza told journalists in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that expos will be part of continued efforts to explore new markets for the growth and development of the country’s tourism industry.

“Expos and trade fairs provide a platform to engage and showcase opportunities available to potential customers,” Malonza said on Wednesday evening during the opening ceremony of the 38th Kenya holiday tourism fair 2023.

Kenya garnered approximately 268 billion shillings (about 2 billion U.S. dollars) from the tourism industry in 2022, making the service sector one of the leading sources of foreign exchange in the east African nation, according to the ministry of tourism.

Malonza said the expos also provide an opportunity to strengthen Kenya’s business-to-business relationships with key stakeholders, which goes a long way in ensuring there is collaborative synergy toward promoting Kenya as a tourism destination of choice. Enditem