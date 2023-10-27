Kenya’s youthful population provides great economic opportunity – report

By
Xinhua
-
0

Youthful population

Kenya is currently experiencing a youth bulge, with 29 percent of the country’s estimated population of 51.5 million aged between 18-34, according to a report released on Friday.

The substantial number of Kenyan youth represents an opportunity for the country, as “it offers the potential to be a force for a positive economic future if they are gainfully engaged in economic and social activities for national development,” said the State of the Kenya Population Report which was jointly published by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the state-owned National Council for Population and Development (NCPD).

The annual report highlights current and emerging population issues that require policy and program actions at both national and sub-national levels.

According to the report, each of the 47 counties in Kenya has a youth population comprising more than 20 percent of the overall population, with Nairobi County having the highest proportion at 41 percent, followed by Mombasa County at 37 percent.

Anders Thomsen, the UNFPA representative in Kenya, said that prioritizing the youth agenda remains a critical developmental imperative for the country. He added that with the right policies, Kenya is well-positioned to harness its youth bulge for economic growth by 2050.

Mohamed Sheikh, the director general of the NCPD, said that realizing the demographic dividend in Kenya will depend on how quickly the country can create jobs to employ its youth and transform the youth bulge into a blessing.

Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here