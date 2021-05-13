Residents of Keta Municipal Assembly (KeMA) has called on President Akufo-Addo led government to take steps to save the Municipality from what they called “a lot of rot, looting, stealing and white-collar robbery.”

The group demanded a full-scale investigation into the alleged practices of financial malfeasance, indiscriminate sharing of reclaimed lands, and misapplication of funds responsible for the retarded growth of the 33-year old Assembly and for those found culpable to face the law.

The demand was contained in a petition to the President, which was read to the media at the end of a street protest organised by Concerned Citizens of Anloland to register their dissatisfaction about happenings in the Assembly.

Mr Wonder Setsoafia Deynu, the Convenor who addressed the media said investigations the group painstakingly carried out, revealed Mr Makafui Kofi Woanya, Volta Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party as the one responsible for the unpleasant happenings in the Assembly.

The seven-itemised petition dwelt on indiscriminate sharing of reclaimed land, illegal award of contracts, missing COVID-19 funds, missing Persons with Disability (PWDs) funds, failure of technocrats, dereliction of duty by the sub-committee of the Assembly, and other corrupt practices which allegedly deprived the assembly of thousands of Ghana cedis needed to improve lives of citizens.

The petition concluded that Mr Woanya who doubles as the Chairman of the Development Sub-Committee at KeMA had no business being an appointee of KeMA but rather the Anloga District Assembly where his polling Station, Anloga Lashibi is located saying, “we want to state that until Hon Makafui Woanya and his cronies and assigns are booted out of Keta, this Municipality would sink and sink forever.”

Mr Courage Adabla, a 20-year old PWD said as vulnerable as he is, he had never received any support from the Assembly and attributed that to the alleged misappropriation of funds.

Mr Jonas Yador, an opinion leader at Abutiakope said as a concerned citizen of the area, he had to join in the protest to expose the “rot happening at the Assembly for action to be taken to save it from sinking any deeper.”