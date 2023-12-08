King Promise Returns With Brand New Terminator Remix Featuring Sean Paul and Tiwa Savage

Today [Friday 8th December] the laidback life of Ghana’s party King Promise returns to link up with Jamaican legend Sean Paul, and Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage, for a brand new “Terminator Remix” via 5K Records.

The original release has long surpassed 100M streams globally across all platforms, and is continuously hitting new global streaming peaks – with several viral TikTok sounds, still hitting upwards of 100k creations every day, in spite of us now hitting the 6-month mark, since release.

Speaking on the track King Promise says: “This song is the story of my life, it talks about how i’ve survived, and speaks on how i’ve thrived, this song is special to me.”

Last year, King Promise gave the world what they had been waiting for, his latest project 5 Star via 5K Records. A highly anticipated first album since his 2019 LP As Promised (which saw him share tracks with Raye, and Wizkid, and claim Ghana’s most streamed album of all time), 5 Star was exactly that, pure excellence and the highest standard possible across 14 tracks. His best project yet, King Promise lived up to his reputation as Ghana’s cultural connector throughout the diaspora globally with tracks from Headie One and WSTRN (UK), Frenna (Amsterdam), Chance The Rapper, and Vic Mensa (USA), Omah Lay and Patoranking (Nigeria) and Bisa Kdei (Ghana).

King Promise’s mellow yet danceable blend of afrobeats, highlife, indie, R&B, and more on “Slow Down”, “Bad ‘N’ Rude ft. WSTRN”, “Choplife ft. Patronaking”, “Ring My Line ft Headie One” and “Ginger” caught the attention of key tastemakers including The Face, i-D, The Independent, Highsnobiety, Loud & Quiet, DJ Target and more. Since the albums release 5 Star has garnered over 36M streams across Spotify and Apple Music alone and saw King Promise embark on his world tour in the US with some incredible guest appearances by Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa to perform “Run To You” live in Chicago, as well as Mayorkun to perform “Sugarcane” at the Atlanta show.

King Promise Bio

From humble beginnings in Nungua, Ghana now based in Accra, King Promise is an ardent storyteller inspired by life writing about love, hustling, partying, family, and more over an irresistible blend of afrobeats, highlife, hip hop, and R&B. Since first releasing music officially in 2017 via Soundcloud, Promise’s fanbase quickly began to swell as word spread and a huge buzz manifested locally. Before he knew it, his career had taken off and he now counts fans in the likes of GQ, Complex, Boiler Room, BBC Radio 1, and more. Though a humble guy not bothered by numbers, he has over 35 million streams on his top 5 tracks on Spotify alone and 2.6 million followers on his socials and claims Ghana’s most streamed album of all time with his 2019 album As Promised. With his irresistible signature crooner lyrics and palpably warm and danceable energy, King Promise is somewhat of a hidden gem outside of West Africa. Promise hasn’t always been making music though, as in classic child-of-African-parents form he was focused mainly on finishing school and securing a degree up until a few years ago which he achieved in 2017 in the midst of his ascent.

Music was never the plan that was until he jumped in on an impromptu friend’s studio session where his curiosity and raw talent were sparked in the booth – soon to be discovered by Killbeatz (Fuse ODG, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and more). At home though he still had a lush and diverse sonic upbringing. Enveloped in music from a young age where his “musichead” father inadvertently helped shape his genre and culture-spanning tastes: immersing him in everything from reggae to R&B to boybands to Ghanaian highlife, nowadays Promise finds himself pulling from and enjoying an incredibly wide range of sounds, both in his own sonics and also during his creative process.

At the moment, he’s particularly feeling Ghanaian drill, the South African Amapiano scene, and collaborating with UK artists like NSG and Headie One. Fast establishing himself as one of the most exciting African artists breaking out of the continent, on Christmas Eve 2021, his sold-out annual Promiseland Festival featuring performances from Africa and the UK’s most exciting artists including Wizkid, Kwesi Arthur, Headie One, NSG, and more A huge success and a testament to his impact and pivotal role in Accra’s cultural scene.

Sean Paul Bio

Sean Paul, is a true ambassador of Dancehall music; his commanding voice has become a personification of the genre. Each word that leaves his lips propels the entire art form. Recording artist, songwriter, and producer, Sean Paul continues to make an immense contribution to the culture, garnering a global audience and consistently filling venues in over 120 countries and counting.

Sean Paul Henriques, came into the world inheriting an athletic gene from his talented swimmer parents and grandfather, who competed on the first Jamaican men’s national water polo team. Sean Paul followed in their footsteps by swimming and playing water polo at a national level. However, music soon began to vie for his attention, and by the age of 21, he hung up his water polo cap to focus on his passion for music. Initially, he wanted to explore production. “My mom got me a little Yamaha keyboard from a flea market,” he recalls. “That started me off on working on riddim (rhythm) tracks, and then it built up to me writing more and more songs.” He remembers that his talents developed over several years, having to divide his time between school, athletics, and his new-found passion, music. By the time Sean Paul was in his twenties, all the swimmers he had been training and competing with, would have sought out other opportunities, with many stepping outside of Jamaica to attend college on scholarships. And while he was a talented athlete, producing and performing music was his true calling, so he continued honing his craft at open mic nights in Kingston.

In 1994, he joined the Dutty Cup Crew and released his first solo song, “Baby Girl” two years later. In 2000, he released the debut album aptly titled Stage One but it was Sean Paul’s sophomore studio album, Dutty Rock, which catapulted his career to new heights in 2002. He shares that, prior to breaking the equator of the mainstream pop hemisphere in 2002, he spent a lot of time looking from the outskirts, watching others in the music industry, and manifested that it was going to be him next. And that he was. His monumental 22-track project earned multi-platinum certification and the Grammy Award for ‘Best Reggae Album’, and a nomination in the category for ‘Best New Artist’, the first time a dancehall artist had garnered such a distinction. Songs such as “Gimme The Light”, “Like Glue”, “I’m Still In Love With You” and “Get Busy”, made it to the top 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, with “Get Busy” being Sean Paul’s first solo No. 1 hit.

Through his 2006 album, The Trinity Sean Paul was able to secure another solo No. 1 hit, with “Temperature”, the eleventh track on the list. The song remains a scorching party starter driven by hammering percussion. Proving that Dutty Rock was not an outlier, The Trinity also went platinum, cementing his status as a hitmaker for which he is still recognized to date. In the last 20-plus years of music-making, Sean Paul has earned several Grammy and Billboard Music Award nominations.

He is the recipient of an MTV Europe Music Award (2003), the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards for ‘Top Reggae Artiste of the Year’ (2005), and an American Music Award (2006), of which he is the only Jamaican artiste to have won in the category for ‘Favourite Pop/Rock Male Artist’. Collaboration is key to Sean Paul’s success; he has multiple Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles with other artists including, “Baby Boy” with Beyonce, “Rockabye” with Clean Bandit & “Cheap Thrills” with Sia. A little rebellious and adventurous at the same time, the award- winning performer-producer has never shied away from expressing that, “I do dancehall that may go pop [but] I will always continue to try to make dancehall music while I push the boundaries and have it sound in a different way. A lot of those songs become very popular, the productions keeping up with how international pop songs sound but the root remaining, authentically dancehall,” and thus, he continued to exercise his creativity with Latin American music, EDM, Pop, and Afropop.

In 2014, he worked with Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Farruko, which spiked his relationship with Spanish-speaking audiences. Since then, he has collaborated with several Columbian acts including, J Balvin, Karol G, and Fied. Also, for projects like Mad Love: The Prequel in 2018 and Live N Livin in 2021, he approached with an even more modern collaborative concept and energy. The former finds him paired with pop stars from around the world, like Dua Lipa on “No Lie” and Becky G on “Mad Love” while the latter is a celebration of his Jamaican heritage and dancehall roots on which Sean Paul trades lyrics with the likes of Damian ‘Jr Gong’ Marley, Buju Banton, Busy Signal and Mavado. Sean Paul’s latest album Scorcha, a Grammy-nominated project which was released in 2022, further epitomizes his status as a hitmaker, after more than two decades in the music business.

The tenacious spirit of the award-winning act is partly owed to the culture of his birth and for this reason, he continues to pay homage to his Jamaican roots and represent as a proud ambassador of Dancehall and Reggae. With his recent collaboration featuring reggae legend Beres Hammond, titled “Rebel Time”, Sean Paul demonstrates a firm, yet the trailblazing approach to the dynamic Jamaican genres as it fuses elements of lovers’ rock with modern dancehall. “Rebel Time is a testament to the enduring legacy of Jamaican music and the importance of persistently exploring ways to evolve and innovate within the genre. Sean Paul has proved his versatility time and time again and has demonstrated that to have rebelled throughout his career, he has become a conscious and consistent contributor to Jamaica’s culture and a true ambassador of dancehall.

Tiwa Savage Bio

Nigerian-born artist Tiwa Savage – widely regarded as the Queen of Afrobeats – has released her new single, “49-99.” Tiwa Savage explains, “‘49-99’ is a term coined from the hard life many Nigerians go through. A transit bus serves as a case study. It ought to have only 49 seated passengers, however, due to poor economic conditions, we often have nearly twice that number of passengers standing (99).”

Savage recently recorded “Keys to the Kingdom,” a song that she co-wrote for the soundtrack of The Lion King: The Gift after being hand-picked to do so by Beyonce. 2018 was a remarkable year all-around for her. She was named Best African Act at the MTV European Music Awards, making history as the first female to win the award. She was handpicked by Coldplay’s Chris Martin to perform alongside Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran and JAY Z live at the Global Citizen Festival to an 70,000 audience and millions across the globe.

Savage’s fearlessness in combining a unique fusion of Afrobeat, R&B, soul, and pop paid off, earning her an abundance of award nominations including four Channel O Music Video Awards nominations, five World Music Award nominations, two Headies nominations, MTV Africa Music, BET & MOBO Award nominations and many more. The U.S. edition of Vogue hailed her as one of the Most Inspirational Women, and in December 2018, British Vogue singled her out as one of 10 women who are changing the face of music globally.