The Master of Science in Development Management students of the KNUST, in collaboration with the Rotaract club of Sekondi-Takoradi, have planted trees in the Diabene Township to protect the environment.

The students, under the social entrepreneurship programme, are expected to engage their communities as part of the course work.

This informed the tree planting exercise, particularly at the Diabene Senior High School.

Ms Theodora Akorfa Kunyegbe, the spokesperson for the students, told the GNA that the students of the faculty were undertaking the project across the country with like-minded humanitarian organizations.

The project dubbed: “Go Green, Go Ghana” aims to halt erosion in the communities and along the highways.

Nana Kojo Pinkrah, the Secretary of the Rotaract club of Sekondi-Takoradi, said the club carried out a similar project last year at the Takoradi Senior High school.

He said the Club was happy to support the students in the initiative.