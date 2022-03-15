Kofi Attor Not Appointed Acting Speaker – Bagbin’s Office

The office of the Speaker of Parliament has issued a disclaimer following a publication in the ‘Daily Guide’ newspaper dated March 11, 2022, that the Speaker, Mr Alban Bagbin has appointed a National Democratic Congress NDC man, Mr Kofi Attor as acting Speaker.

A statement issued on Monday by the Office of the Speaker and copied to the Ghana News Agency said: “The ‘NDC man’ in question is a former Member of Parliament, and currently works in the Speaker’s Secretariat as a Senior advisor.”

It said the Speaker assigns to him and the team duties as and when necessary.

“We wish to state that Hon. Kofi Attor is a former member of Parliament who currently works in the Speaker’s Secretariat as a Senior advisor. The Speaker assigns responsibilities to him and the Staff from time to time. In all these, he has never been assigned responsibility as deputy speaker and those who caused the publication has to know this,” the statement said.

The statement, therefore, advises the public to ignore the mischievous message.

“The said publication is just one of the mischievous attempts to court public disaffection and ridicule of the speaker and bring him into disrepute. The public is advised to ignore the mischief that was intended.”