We Need Solid Base To Break The 8 Jinx – Prince Debrah  

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) needs a solid base to break the eight-year election cycle with a victory in Election 2024, Mr. Prince Appiah Debrah, Election 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for Korle Klottey Constituency has stated.

He noted that to translate the emerging NPP campaign slogan “breaking the eight-year jinx” requires that “the rank and file of the party work together, irrespective of our differences and persuasions we must find a level playing field to work for the common goal of Ghana.”

Speaking at a political platform “My Agenda, My Constituency,” rolled out by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office, Mr Debrah called on all officials of the party, and those aspiring to any leadership position at the various stages of the internal democratic process to work within the parameters of the party’s constitution.

The NPP Election 2020 Korle Klottey Parliamentary Candidate reminded the party supporters that they are under obligation to participate in shaping the political will of the people by disseminating information on political ideas, social and economic programmes of the party.

Speaking on the current process to elect officers to various positions of the party, Mr Debrah called for a level playing field for all who wished to contest for any position.

“We are enjoined by our Constitution to win political power through democratic means in order to pursue the Party’s agenda, we must therefore do away with the internal fighting which are undermining the party’s democratic credentials,” he said.

He, therefore, advised party members with any grievances to use the internal system for redress, “we must remember that we are members of one big family, let us address our issues in the house, not through the social media platforms”.

“We have covenanted as NPP to foster and actively promote unity among all the peoples of this country regardless of ethnic origin, position, gender, occupation, status in society or political affiliation, we cannot break the eight-year without working for the interest of the people,” he said.

Mr. Debrah said what it means to break the eight-year jinx is to continue to build this country through a free and democratic system of government under which all citizens will be able to contribute to the welfare, peace, and prosperity of the nation and keep its people free from dictatorship and oppression.

He said the Government, since 2017 has been working towards harnessing to the full the human and natural resources of the country and to ensure total development of all Regions and Districts of the country without discrimination.

“President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government is working to ensure that the wealth of the country is not monopolized by a section or particular area of the country but is fairly shared and enjoyed by all, in particular, to bridge the wide gap between the urban and rural communities and also improve conditions in depressed urban areas of the country,” he said.

Dr Debrah noted that it is only an NPP government that can manage the economy of the country with efficiency and prudence, guided by the

consideration of the national interest, hence the need to break the eight-year alternation of government.