Koforidua Traders Commend Assembly Over Decongestion Exercise

Traders in Koforidua have praised officials of New Juaben South Municipal Assembly for their efforts to decongest pedestrian walkways and remove structures from illegal locations to allow free flow of traffic.

However, some traders have suggested that officials move all markets from different locations to a centralised location in order to reduce the burden on buyers commuting from one location to another in order to purchase goods.

Madam Abena Adiza, who sells tomatoes along the walkways, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the sheds allotted to traders at various markets were insufficient, and therefore, urged municipal authorities to expand them.

“I am not opposed to the decongestion policy; it is for our own good,” she said, “but I implore the authorities to accept that we adjust ourselves for now on the pavement in order for business to continue until the market is expanded enough to accommodate us.”

Another trader, Madam Grace Adu, who sells jewelry on the streets, agreed that it would be best if the assembly moved all markets from different locations to one location to reduce the burden on buyers who had to commute to and from.

However, speaking to journalists during the decongestion exercise, Mr Seth Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, stated that the decongestion would not be an easy task, but that they were determined that whatever the outcome, they would engage the people to deal with it.

He stated that as a leader, you must provide a path for people to pursue and follow, and that the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly would continue to do so until it reached its goal.

The goal of the exercise is to clear illegal structures from road shoulders, clear traders who obstruct pedestrian movements along walkways or pavements, and allow free flow of vehicular traffic.

On Wednesday, the exercise was attended by officials from the Regional Coordinating Council and the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly, as well as the Eastern Regional Police Command and other security agencies and city guards.

It took place at the Koforidua Central Market, Total One, Total Two, the Central Police Station, and the Metro Mass Transit Area.

Mr. Acheampong commended drivers and traders for their cooperation, saying, “Let us bring back Koforidua, a city of flowers to which everyone must look.”

Prior to the decongestion rollout, the assembly stated that it had held a series of meetings over the last four months with stakeholders such as transport unions, shop owners associations, market associations, and assembly members.

According to the municipal assembly, sheds and lockable stores for traders have also been provided to traders at Zongo market, Agatha market, and Beads market.

Mr Okyere Baafi, Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South Constituency, stated that economies around the world were struggling, but the government was doing everything possible to ensure that Ghana’s economy was managed better.

“Let us support the government, particularly the municipal assembly, so that it can carry out its management duties effectively and save the economy,” he said.