Kpone-Katamanso Roads Project To Begin Soon

Mr Samuel Okoe Amanquah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Kpone-Katamanso, says government will soon working on the roads within the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality.

The MCE said this at the 2022 first quarter town hall meeting held at Oyibi, a community within the municipality.

Mr Okoe Amanquah said the Kpone–Katamanso Municipality had increased in population adding that the government was poised in ensuring the demands of the people were met.

According to the MCE, figures from the recently held Population and Housing Census (PHC) puts the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality ahead of all the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) within Greater Accra Region and Second Nationwide in terms of population size.

He added that Kpone-Katamanso had 417,334 residents within the municipality, a situation he said deserved urgent attention from the government.

Mr Okoe Amanquah hinted that he had instructed the urban roads department at the Assembly to take inventory of all roads that needed attention saying, the report had been forwarded to the presidency for consideration.

He advised residents to support the Municipal Assembly to carry out its mandated duties effectively so as to improve the living conditions of the inhabitants.