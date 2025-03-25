KWABENA ADU BOAHENE’S LEGAL TEAM SLAMS AG OVER PREJUDICIAL ATTACKS

Lawyers for Kwabena Adu Boahene, the former Director General (DG) of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), and his wife, Angela Adjei Boateng, have slammed Dr Dominic Ayine, the Attorney-General (AG) and Minister of Justice, for persecuting their clients in the media instead of arraigning them before a court of competent jurisdiction to defend themselves.

According to Samuel Atta Akyea of Zoe, Akyea & Co, the law firm representing Mr Adu Boahene, the AG is engaging in a dastardly agenda of besmirching the former NSB boss and his wife with filth and guilt in the court of public opinion so that, in the event of a court of law, equity, and good conscience finding the case of the AG as propaganda and not evidence, they can feed the frenzy to the citizenry that it is the NPP judiciary that is setting the innocent free.

Mr Atta Akyea has therefore promised to pursue justice for Mr Adu Boahene and his wife, calling on Dr Ayine to respect their rights and not engage in a reset version of the rule of law, and romancing the press by pronouncing his clients guilty of state looting in the court of public opinion.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Thursday, 20 March 2025, arrested Mr Kwabena Adu Boahene at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) upon his arrival from London on a British Airways flight.

Mr Boahene was reportedly taken into custody at 8:30 a.m. in a joint operation involving investigators from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), led by its Deputy Director Raymond Archer, and officials from the Attorney-General’s Department. Later, his wife was also arrested and detained by EOCO.

They have since not been granted bail or allowed to engage with their lawyers.

According to Mr Atta Akyea, attempts by lawyers to have a conversation with their clients were denied to his surprise by EOCO, which appeared to have a reset Constitution that prevented him from having the confidentiality of speaking to his clients and giving them the appropriate legal advice prior to interrogation unless an official of EOCO listened to the lawyer-client solemn engagement.

“In today’s Ghana, the Attorney-General is acutely aware he has violated the rights of our clients relating to the constitutional prescription of not more than forty-eight (48) hours of incarceration and tells the whole world that he can play with the bail issues by releasing our clients and rearresting them,” a statement issued by Mr Atta Akyea noted.

Mr Atta Akyea has also debunked a false narrative put out by the AG in an attempt to suggest Mr Adu Boahene wanted to flee from justice, stating emphatically that Kwabena Adu Boahene cannot be called a common criminal, nor can his wife, Angela Adjei Boateng.

He explained that, prior to this sordid exposé, Mr Kwabena Adu Boahene was the immediate past Director of the National Signals Bureau and is a man who is internationally networked, while his wife has never been a woman of straw and is engaged in considerable business.

He added that Mr Kwabena Adu Boahene arrived at Kotoka International Airport on a British Airways flight from the United Kingdom, dispelling claims that he flew economy class to disguise himself, as the Attorney-General was strenuously projecting. He stated that his client was in business class, “a fact which is easily verifiable.”

“It beggars belief that a criminal should be audacious enough to fly out of the jurisdiction through Kotoka International Airport, a security area, and return of his own free will to Accra, while the criminal routes of the Togo and Ivory Coast borders are the safe options available to him. Obviously, the Attorney-General is using a different eyeglass, and we cannot fault him for that,” the statement noted.

He explained that, upon his arrival at the airport, Mr Kwabena Adu Boahene reclined at the Commercially Important Persons (CIP) lounge, but a ruse was created that there were immigration issues with his passport and that he was wanted at the open area where passengers of all aircraft landing at Kotoka International Airport check out, only for him to get there and be handcuffed for public ridicule and ferried to the EOCO cells, where he is still languishing.

He added that the next day, Friday, 21 March 2025, his wife walked to the premises of EOCO to find out how her husband was doing, and she was immediately arrested, stating, “Rehearsed criminals do not voluntarily go to the place of their arrest but run away and become fugitives from justice.”

Mr Atta Akyea also expressed shock that, at the press conference, the Attorney-General was even entertaining himself with issues of plea bargaining when the statements of the suspects were yet to be taken.

“It is unfortunate that the wealth of Ghanaian citizens with constitutional rights is being advertised to the whole world until EOCO finds a correlation between the ‘proceeds of the alleged crime’ and the property acquisitions.”

Mr Adu Boahene became the Deputy Director of the National Signals Bureau (NSB) in 2016 during the NDC’s time in government but was retained in his position during the eight years of the NPP regime due to his competence and vast experience in the field. He is a public servant who has been working at the National Signals Bureau for the last two decades, rising through the ranks and holding various positions at NSB, including Head of Core Network, Planning and IT, Head of Network Operations, and Deputy DG.

He is a well-to-do private businessman who owns Glofert, the largest fertiliser blending company in Ghana, and drove a Ferrari and G-Wagon before his appointment as DG of the National Signals Bureau.

Contrary to claims in the public domain, he is not the son of Prof Adu Boahen, the NPP’s 1992 presidential candidate.