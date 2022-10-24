Kwabena Agyepong preaches “New Dawn”

Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, an aspirant for the flagbearership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has started a tour of the diaspora chapters of the Party to share his vision of a” New Dawn”, “New Dimension” and “New Direction” towards rallying support for his campaign.

“Ghana is really at the crossroads and what the country urgently needs now is the crack of a ‘New Dawn’ of astute political leadership with a vision that inspires hope in the youth, rejuvenates our political base and rekindles the faith of Ghanaians in our constitutional democracy.”

Addressing the Los Angeles Chapter of the NPP in the United States, on Sunday, Mr Agyepong described his cause as a “redemption mission”, in a news brief to the Ghana News Agency.

He said his vision was: “To create a critical mass of patriots needed to generate the momentum required to cause a seismic shift in the thinking and orientation of what public service and party politics should mean to politicians, political appointees, civil servants and indeed all our countrymen.”

Mr. Agyepong said the NPP needed to aspire for a “new deal, new dimension, and new direction” led by a generational leader “who is courageous, committed, compassionate and competent”.

“In all humility, I trust I fit the bill and hopefully with your support, we can create a broad coalition of the willing to help mobilise a groundswell of grassroots support for our project to rescue our motherland Ghana.

“The aim is to restore the cherished values of service, sacrifice and selflessness back into our body politic,” Mr. Agyepong said.

He reiterated his commitment to working hard to win the NPP presidential primaries, and subsequently the hearts and minds of Ghanaians towards obtaining a historic third term in the 2024 General Election.

He expressed gratitude to the Diasporan NPP Chapter members for the kind words of encouragement, support and the expressions of solidarity and goodwill for his decision, “to contest the Flagbearership of our dear party, NPP”.

“We have a sacred duty to recalibrate and reawaken all Ghanaians to set us on a path to deliver meaningful progress and prosperity for our long suffering underserved population. Let us do this together now,” Mr Agyepong told members of the chapter.

He is expected to attend the opening plenary of the 2020 Convention of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) going on in Anaheim California.

From there, he will be the special guest of the NPP UK branch on Sunday October 30th at the Dominion Centre, Wood Green, London.

Mr Agyepong will also have some media engagements in London.