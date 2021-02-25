Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has presented 400 bags of cement to the Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) military base in the constituency.

The donation was in fulfilment of a pledge the MP made during a sod-cutting ceremony for a 20-bedroom accommodation project at the military base.

Dr Nyarko said the welfare of the officers was important to ensure the security of the constituency and the nation.

“I have always been saddened by the lingering problem of the inadequate housing accommodation which has confronted the Servicemen of this military base over the years, and if there is an effort made to correct it, then there was a need to support,” he added.

Dr Nyarko called on benevolent organizations and individuals to contribute to the welfare of the military base to help strengthen the security in the constituency.

Lieutenant Colonel Dominic Ampomah, Deputy Command Operations Officer, Headquarters Central Command, expressed gratitude to the Member of Parliament for honouring his promise.

He thanked individuals who had been supporting them since they started the project and also called on benevolent organisations to also support them.

The Assembly Member for the area, Mr Fosu Agyemang, also expressed gratitude to the MP and called on individuals to come to the aid of the military base.