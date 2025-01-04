Kwaku Benson and W9anted Debut ‘Genesis of a Trapper’ EP at Private Listening Event

Belgium-based Ghanaian duo Kwaku Benson and W9anted ushered in the new year with a private listening session on Thursday, January 2, for their debut project, Genesis of a Trapper (G.O.A.T) EP. The event, which brought together close friends, industry insiders, and music enthusiasts, marked the beginning of a new chapter for the duo as they unveiled their genre-defying sound to the world.

The EP, a six-track exploration of identity reveals a seamless blend of Ghanaian musical traditions with global influences. From the rhythmic “Airplay Mode” to the introspective Hip-Hop prayer “On My Way, “Genesis of a Trapper” captures the essence of a dynamic artistry.

Tracks like “Trapper” and “Bando Baby” are steeped in the pulsating energy of Asakaa Drill, a genre rooted in Ghana’s burgeoning Drill music scene. Meanwhile, “Issues” offers a striking fusion of Hiplife, trap, and rhythmic melodies, chronicling the emotional turmoil of heartbreak.

Speaking exclusively to Revolve Muzic, Kwaku Benson shared the inspiration behind the project, describing it as a reflection of their journey and a homage to their roots. “This is our first-ever project together, and we’ve been working on our music and sound over the years. Now it’s time for us to share it with the rest of the world so people can connect with our identity and culture,” he explained. “We’ve been away from the motherland, and we thought it right to reconnect with our people, our friends who have shared in our journey, and others who have no idea who we are. G.O.A.T. is no foreign sound. It’s our shared story and notable Ghanaian sounds.”

“Genesis of a Trapper” promises to connect the duo’s Ghanaian heritage with their experiences in Belgium. Through their music, Kwaku Benson and W9anted invite listeners to embrace a soundscape that is innovative and rooted in tradition. With this project, they aim to carve a niche in the global music scene while staying true to their Ghanaian identity.