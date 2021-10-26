Laboratory professionals solidarize with Health Services Workers Union

Mr Cephas Kofi Akortor, the General Secretary of the Medical Laboratory Professional Workers Union (MELPWU), has called on the Government to address the concerns of the striking Health Services Workers Union (HSWU).

The leadership of the HSWU declared a nationwide strike action on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, to protest what they described as “unfair” treatment from the government.

He said the leadership of the MELPWU was saddened by the development, culminating in a strike.

Mr Akortor made the call in a signed statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga.

“The leadership of MELPWU has taken notice of the strike action declared by the HSWU which begins today, 26th October 2021. It is worrying to note how poorly the employer implemented this condition of service since 2016.

“We wish to solidarize with the HSWU and call on the Ministry of Health and other relevant stakeholders to take immediate steps to address the concerns raised by the HSWU to ensure industrial harmony in the health sector,” he added.

The MELPWU General Secretary urged all well-meaning Ghanaians to call on the employer to resolve the concerns of the HSWU issue in a swift, equitable and fair manner and emphasized that the MELPWU was not on strike as leadership earlier communicated.

Mr Akortor said, “We are keenly monitoring how the employer is handling the condition of service of health workers to inform our engagement and negotiations with the employer.

“As a union that stands for justice and fairness, we shall not remain unconcerned should the sacrifices of our members be taken for granted. We wish the HSWU well in their negotiations,” he said.