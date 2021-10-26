Vaccine Mandate Has Come To Stay – APC Replies NLC

A leading support group of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Mandate Defenders has reacted to the statement credited to the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba on the enforcement of vaccine mandate policy in Nigeria starting from December 1st.

In a statement released to newsmen in Abuja by the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka, the group said it has deemed it necessary to explain to Nigerians that contrary to what some opinion leaders are saying, the APC controlled Federal Government said “With effect from 1st December, 2021, Federal Government employees shall be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours, to gain access to their offices in all locations within Nigeria and our Missions.”

What the government said is what is called Vaccine Mandate. It means that government does not physically force you to get vaccinated, but if you don’t get vaccinated or show prove that you are healthy by presenting a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours to continue with your work, then government will have to stop you from entering it’s building or gaining access to it’s facility so that you don’t spread the disease in government establishments.

Government is not alone in this, even financial institutions have directed their workers to go for vaccination or conduct COVID-19 tests on a bi-weekly basis at personal cost.

The circular for banks read ”If you are not taking the vaccine, then you’ll have to show your test result every two weeks.”

The group said, it sees nothing wrong with the government decision as the intention is to prevent further spread of the virus in Nigeria.

Even in the United States, President Biden in July this year signed an Executive Order to require all federal executive branch workers to receive the vaccine or have a COVID-19 test weekly. President Biden also signed an Executive Order that requires this mandate for employees of contractors that do business with the federal government.

Vaccine Mandate is in Nigeria’s best national interest which should not be a subject of debate in the media.

Therefore, instead of whipping up sentiments by hiring opinion leaders and interest groups to challenge the new policy, workers who can not obey the new guidelines should do the needful because Nigeria cannot be a pariah state because of few who are aversed to change.

The corporate existence of Nigeria is what Mr. President swore an oath to defend and we will not leave any stone unturned in helping him to achieve this objective.

Signed:

Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka,

National Publicity Secretary,

APC Mandate Defenders