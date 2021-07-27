LaDMA ranked sixth in MMDAs performance contract

The La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA) has been ranked sixth in the 2020 National Rankings of Municipal and Metropolitan District Assemblies (MMDAs) Annual Government Service Performance Contract across the country.

The feat is a huge improvement from 2019’s performance, which saw LaDMA ranked 64th in the country.

The Assembly was also ranked third in the Greater Accra Region after excelling in Key Performance Areas such as general administration, human resource management, financial management, reporting and infrastructure as well as social services, economic development, environment, and sanitation.

This was in a statement from the Assembly copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

Mr Solomon Kotey Nikoi, the Municipal Chief Executive for LaDMA, in the statement, expressed appreciation to management, Assemblymen, and the staff of LaDMA for their hard work and dedication towards success.

“We were not happy with our position in 2019 so we had to commit to improving our position by setting targets and monitoring our performance weekly, which gave us the needed results,” he stated.

“We would also commend the citizens for complying with us during the process which saw an improvement in revenue mobilization,” he added.

Mr Nikoi said LaDMA would not rest on its oars and that it was taking strategic steps to improve and get better in 2021.

Mr Daniel Nkrumah, the Municipal Chief Director for LADMA, said they had set a target of becoming the first in Greater Accra and among the first three in the 2021 national ranking.

“Management and staff worked very hard to get to the current position and will continue to put in extra efforts to maintain our position and move forward in this year’s rankings,” he stated.

He added that LADMA has a great team, committed to delivering on the mandate, and called for support from all stakeholders.

“This is an indication that the Assemblies are working and I urge the public to cooperate with them to make the capital and the country safe and attractive for all,” he stressed.