Landslides at Zambia mine site kills 11 illegal miners

The death toll from landslides at an open pit mine in Zambia rose to 11 after seven more bodies of illegal miners who were trapped there had been recovered, a government official said on Sunday.

The seven bodies had been found between Saturday night and early Sunday, said Elias Matambo, minister of Copperbelt province.

One survivor has been found and is recovering at the hospital, he said.

Two of the 11 bodies had been buried and a mass burial will be held for the other nine victims on Monday, he added.

So far, seven of the nine unburied bodies have been identified by their families while the other two remain unidentified, said the minister.

On Nov. 30, more than 30 illegal miners were buried at a copper mine in the town of Chingola in Copperbelt when the mine collapsed due to heavy rains.