A Police Post is to be established at Larabanga in the West Gonja Municipality as part of measures to curb recent rampant cases of armed robbery on the Damongo – Sawla Road.

The move is also to strengthen and improve the general security situation in the municipality, which is the capital of the Savannah Region.

Mr Saeed Muhazu Jibril, West Gonja Municipal Chief Executive, who announced this at the second ordinary meeting of the Assembly, held at Damongo, said a team of police officers from the Police Headquarters as well as the Savannah Regional Police Command have visited Larabanga to assess the area where the new Police Post would be located.

Mr Jibril said, “You will all agree with me that armed robbery along the highway, especially along the Kabampe – Gurupe -Seyiri is rampant and we need to take steps to bring the situation under control.”

He said an assessment was done by the team and it was proposed that the Larabanga Area Council Office block be used temporarily to start the Police Post.

He added that a private building was also identified and to be used as residential accommodation for the Police Officers, who would be posted to man the Post.

He urged residents to support the Police Administration to make it a reality, saying “I think this is a step in the right direction, which should be embraced and supported by all to see the light of day.”

Mr Jibril also touched on another emerging and very alarming and worrying issue in the area, which was the high state of thievery in the Damongo township targeted at government workers.

According to him bungalows of many government workers were broken into and property stolen.

He charged the security agencies, especially the Police to redouble their efforts to bring these theft cases to halt and to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.

He urged government workers to put in place adequate security measures in their respective bungalows.

He gave assurance that the security agencies remained determined in maintaining peace and order in the municipality, and said the Municipality has been relatively peaceful and calm, urging residents to readily volunteer information to the Police to enable them to effectively carry out their work.